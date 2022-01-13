Former Syrian colonel, Anwar Raslan, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for torture during the height of Syria's civil war in a jail known as "Hell on Earth".

The trial in Koblenz is the world's first criminal case brought over state-led torture in Syria.

Also in the programme: Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, has been stripped of his military honours and royal title; and has a week of intensive diplomacy saved eastern Europe from renewed conflict? We'll hear from the Russian ambassador in London.

(Photo shows Syrians stood outside the court in Koblenz clutching photos of victims of the civil war. Credit: Getty Images)