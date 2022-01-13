Main content

Former colonel guilty of crimes against humanity in Syrian civil war jail

Former Syrian colonel, Anwar Raslan, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for torture during the height of Syria's civil war in a jail known as "Hell on Earth".

A court in Germany has sentenced a former Syrian colonel, Anwar Raslan, to life imprisonment for torture in Syria's civil war in a notorious Damascus jail known as "Hell on Earth".

The trial in Koblenz is the world's first criminal case brought over state-led torture in Syria.

Also in the programme: Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, has been stripped of his military honours and royal title; and has a week of intensive diplomacy saved eastern Europe from renewed conflict? We'll hear from the Russian ambassador in London.

(Photo shows Syrians stood outside the court in Koblenz clutching photos of victims of the civil war. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

13/01/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

14/01/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.