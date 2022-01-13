It's been described as the world's first criminal case brought over state-led torture in Syria. A court in Koblenz, Germany, gave a life sentence to Anwar Raslan. He's a former Syrian colonel who'd been linked to crimes against humanity at a notorious prison in Damascus during his country's civil war. Raslan was found guilty of mass torture and killings at a detention centre known as Branch 251.

Also in the programme: British and Dutch athletes heading to Beijing for next month's Winter Olympics have been warned about taking their own personal mobile phones with them over fears they could be spied on by the Chinese government; and Ronnie Spector, lead singer of the 1960s all-girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78.

