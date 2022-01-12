Main content

UK Prime Minister apologises to parliament

Boris Johnson attended a drinks event at Downing Street during the Covid lockdown. Some members of his own party have called for his resignation.

Boris Johnson attended a drinks event at Downing Street during the Covid lockdown. Some members of his own party have called for his resignation. Is his authority completely in tatters?

Also on the programme; Prince Andrew, faces a civil trial in the United States over allegations of sexual assault, after a New York judge rejected an attempt to have the case dismissed. And we also hear from the leader of the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, one of the major opposition voices in that country.

(Picture: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament. Credit: UK Parliament / Taylor)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

