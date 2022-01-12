Main content

Russia talks to Nato

As Russia talks to Nato in Brussels, we hear from Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, and from our correspondent in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and from a Russian perspective.

Also in the programme: Britain’s Prime Minister apologises for attending a party in Downing Street during Covid lockdown, but is it enough? And how much of the Djokovic controversy is about Serbian nationalism?

(Photo: Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen during Nato-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Olivier Hoslet/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

