As Russia talks to Nato in Brussels, we hear from Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, from our correspondent in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and from a Russian perspective.

Also in the programme: Britain’s Prime Minister apologises for attending a party in Downing Street during Covid lockdown, but is it enough? And how much of the Djokovic controversy is about Serbian nationalism?

(Photo: Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen during Nato-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Olivier Hoslet/Reuters)