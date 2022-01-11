Main content

Afghanistan's looming humanitarian crisis

The freezing winter and the loss of Western support will create disaster for Afghans says Red Cross.

The freezing winter and the loss of Western support will create disaster for Afghans says Red Cross. Unemployment has soared, few can afford to feed their own families, an estimated one million children are now at risk of starvation. We have a special report from that country.

The UK Prime Minister is accused of attending a drinks party with almost forty other guests at the height of the UK lockdown in 2020. We hear from a Conservative MP. And we mark twenty years since the opening of the prison in Guantanamo Bay and ask why it has proven so difficult to close it down?

(Picture: Boys playing volleyball in Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters / Khara)

