Afghanistan on brink of winter crisis
The UN has warned that a humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Afghanistan and has called for five billion dollars in aid to avoid the country's collapse. We have a special report from inside the country.
Also in the programme: the ethics of xeno-transplantation; and drugs on the Dark Net.
(Picture: A view of snow-covered landscape in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 January 2022. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)
Today 14:06GMT
