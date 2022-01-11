Main content

Afghanistan on brink of winter crisis

The UN has warned that a humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Afghanistan and has called for five billion dollars in aid to avoid the country's collapse. We have a special report from inside the country.

Also in the programme: the ethics of xeno-transplantation; and drugs on the Dark Net.

(Picture: A view of snow-covered landscape in Kabul, Afghanistan, 06 January 2022. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

