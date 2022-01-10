Main content

US and Russia hold talks amid Ukraine tensions

Diplomats from the US and Russia meet in Geneva to begin the first of a series of crunch talks about security in Europe and defusing tensions over Ukraine.

The US and Russia have met in Geneva to begin the first of a series of talks over tensions in Ukraine. The US and other Western powers want to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine. But Russia wants to discuss its demand for NATO to retreat from eastern Europe and rule out Ukraine joining the alliance. Will the talks amount to much or will there be a renewed war in Ukraine?

Also on the program: Novak Djokovic's mother says her tennis star son has had the biggest win of his career - over the Australian immigration authorities; and Uganda's children return to school after almost two years of lockdown.

(Picture: A member of a delegation walks past US and Russian flags displayed at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva during Russia-US talks. Credit: Getty Images).

