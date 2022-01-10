Main content

Novak Djokovic wins court battle to remain in Australia

Novak Djokovic wins court battle to remain in Australia. His family say he is "free" and that "truth and justice" prevailed.

Novak Djokovic wins court battle to remain in Australia. His family say he is "free" and that "truth and justice" prevailed. Australia's Immigration Minister says considering whether to again cancel Djokovic's visa.

Also in the programme: US and Russia sit down for talks on Ukraine; and hungry and holy -- stray cows in India.

(Picture: Novak Djokovic wins court battle to remain in Australia following visa row. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

At least 164 reportedly killed in Kazakhstan crackdown

10/01/2022 20:06 GMT

