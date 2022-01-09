Main content

At least 164 reportedly killed in Kazakhstan crackdown

Media reports say almost 6,000 people have been arrested

There is a nationwide state of emergency and curfew in Kazakhstan after the unrest over the last week. At least 164 people have died in Kazakhstan during violent anti-government protests, according to media reports citing health officials. There is a growing suggestion that the recent violence is linked to a power struggle within Kazakhstan's ruling elite.

Also in the programme: At least 19 people have been killed in a fire at an apartment building in New York; and the Goldens Globe are awarded this Sunday amid a diversity and ethics scandal.

(Photo: People ride a scooter near a bus, which was burnt during mass protests triggered by fuel price increase, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Credit: Reuters.)

