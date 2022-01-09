Main content

African Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon

The much-awaited African Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon against a backdrop of Covid restrictions and a civil war.

The much-awaited, long-delayed African Cup of Nations football tournament begins in Cameroon.

The competition is taking place against a backdrop of Covid restrictions and a civil war that has been going on in the English speaking regions of Cameroon, alongside the wider instability caused by the jihadist insurgency in Nigeria, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Also in the programme: Yemen, a nation torn by conflict and famine, but today we hear from one long time resident on why he loves the country. And in Serbia: fans of tennis star Novak Djokovic have been protesting his detention in an immigration centre in Australia.

[Photo shows a fan with a Cameroon hat on holding a horn. Credit: AFP]

