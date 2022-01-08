After a week of violent anti-government protests in Kazakhstan’s main city, Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says that stability is returning to the country. The protestors were angry not just with the current government but also with the former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Mr Tokayev tried to diffuse the situation by stripping Mr Nazarbayev of his remaining powers.

Also in the programme: Dozens of people are reported to have been killed in an airstrike on a camp for the displaced in the Tigray region in Northern Ethiopia; and the latest on the controversy surrounding the tennis star, Novak Djokovic, who remains in an Australian detention centre after his Covid-19 vaccine exemption was revoked.

(Photo:Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs a meeting of the emergency in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. Credit: Reuters).