Main content

Kazakhstan: Power struggle under way?

The President says stability is returning

After days of violent protests prompted by a rise in energy prices, local residents in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, are now struggling with patchy internet connectivity, and food shortages in local shops. The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov says the protests are unprecedented in Kazakhstan, and many there are surprised at the speed and the violence of the unrest.

Also on the programme: The latest on the controversy surrounding the vaccine exemption of the world's tennis number one Novak Djokovic; and we hear from the prominent Palestinian politician, Nabil Shaath, whose son has been released after almost three years of arbitrary detention in Egypt.

(Picture: Shows Russian peacekeepers prior to boarding a military flight on their way to take part in a "CSTO peacekeeping operation" in Kazakhstan Credit: EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Kazakhstan protests: troops told to fire without warning

Next

08/01/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.