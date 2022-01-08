After days of violent protests prompted by a rise in energy prices, local residents in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, are now struggling with patchy internet connectivity, and food shortages in local shops. The BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulov says the protests are unprecedented in Kazakhstan, and many there are surprised at the speed and the violence of the unrest.

Also on the programme: The latest on the controversy surrounding the vaccine exemption of the world's tennis number one Novak Djokovic; and we hear from the prominent Palestinian politician, Nabil Shaath, whose son has been released after almost three years of arbitrary detention in Egypt.

(Picture: Shows Russian peacekeepers prior to boarding a military flight on their way to take part in a "CSTO peacekeeping operation" in Kazakhstan Credit: EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY)