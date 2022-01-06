Security forces in Kazakhstan have stated they killed dozens of anti-government protesters in the city of Almaty. The violence comes after three days of unrest in which protesters set fire to the Almaty mayor’s office.

Also on the program, we speak to Australia’s deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about tennis star Novak Djokovic’s continued detention amid questions over his failure to provide proof of a medical vaccine exemption when entering the country; and US President Joe Biden leads events in Washington to mark the first anniversary of a storming of the Capitol meant to stop the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

[Photo: Troops pictured in the main square in Almaty. Credit: Reuters]