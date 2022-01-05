Nationwide protests in Kazakhstan see protesters in the largest city, Almaty, storm the airport and ransack the mayor’s office. Kazakhstan's president says his country is under attack from "terrorists" and has appealed to a Russia-led military alliance for help.

Also in the programme: tennis world number 1 Novak Djokovic struggles to enter Australia amid vaccine controversy; and Canada has announced the largest class-action settlement in the country's history -- worth thirty-one billion US dollars. The money will compensate indigenous children and families harmed by the welfare system.

(Photo: Burning police car at a protest in Almaty Credit: Reuters/Pavel Mikheyev)