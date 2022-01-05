Demonstrators have stormed the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on a second day of unprecedented nationwide protests. The protests have been sparked by a government decision to double vehicle fuel prices.

Also in the programme: there's been a furious backlash in Australia to the news that the men's tennis number one, Novak Djokovic, is being allowed to compete in this month's Australian Open, after receiving an exemption from vaccination rules. And, an expedition to Antarctica will send robotic submarines, including one named Boaty McBoatface, to explore the giant Thwaites glacier which is melting at an alarming rate.

(Photo: Kazakh law enforcement officers block a street during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev)