Main content

Unprecedented protests in Kazakhstan

Demonstrators have stormed the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty

Demonstrators have stormed the mayor's office in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on a second day of unprecedented nationwide protests. The protests have been sparked by a government decision to double vehicle fuel prices.

Also in the programme: there's been a furious backlash in Australia to the news that the men's tennis number one, Novak Djokovic, is being allowed to compete in this month's Australian Open, after receiving an exemption from vaccination rules. And, an expedition to Antarctica will send robotic submarines, including one named Boaty McBoatface, to explore the giant Thwaites glacier which is melting at an alarming rate.

(Photo: Kazakh law enforcement officers block a street during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Decision expected soon on Prince Andrew case

Next

05/01/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.