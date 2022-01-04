A US judge is expected to rule soon on a deal the prince's accuser Virginia Giuffre agreed with Jeffrey Epstein with regards to a civil sex assault case.

A US judge will decide "soon" whether a civil sex assault case against the Duke of York will be dismissed, following the latest hearing in New York.

Prince Andrew's lawyer told Judge Lewis A Kaplan that the duke could be covered by a 2009 deal his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, made with Jeffrey Epstein. Ms Giuffre is suing the prince claiming he sexually assaulted her - when she was 17 and a minor in some US states. The duke denies the allegations. We hear the latest from New York

Also in the programme: As cases of coronavirus are surging in several countries, what needs to be done to manage the side effects of infections, such as absences from work or school. And what are the effects of deforestation in the Cerrado in Brazil, the world’s largest savannah, for climate change?

(Photo shows Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Credit: Virginia Roberts)