China has put a city of more than one million people into lockdown - after just three Covid cases were detected in the city of Yuzhou. The city of Xi'an is also in lockdown. It's a familiar strategy by the authorities but will it work with Omicron?

Also in the programme: will we see the end of the 'fake-it-to-make-it' culture in Silicon Valley after tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes is convicted of fraud?And why bees stinging police officers is a political issue in Chile.

