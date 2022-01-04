Main content

China: Will Covid lockdowns work?

More than one million residents in the city of Yuzhou have been ordered to stay at home, after the discovery of just three asymptomatic Covid cases. Xi'an is also in lockdown.

China has put a city of more than one million people into lockdown - after just three Covid cases were detected in the city of Yuzhou. The city of Xi'an is also in lockdown. It's a familiar strategy by the authorities but will it work with Omicron?

Also in the programme: will we see the end of the 'fake-it-to-make-it' culture in Silicon Valley after tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes is convicted of fraud?And why bees stinging police officers is a political issue in Chile.

(Photo: The Chinese city of Xi'an went into lockdown in late December 2021, due to rising cases of Covid-19. The city of Yuzhou is also now in lockdown as well. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

04/01/2022 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

