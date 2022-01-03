The World Health Organisation's technical lead on Covid-19, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, tells of anger at the failure to deliver vaccines at scale outside high-income countries.

What is it going to take to beat back this pandemic? As we go into the third year of this no-longer-new coronavirus, the world's lopsided response remains painfully clear. A senior epidemiologist with the World Health Organisation, Maria van Kerkhove, warns that Omicron will not be the last coronavirus variant and it's vital that vaccines are distributed more fairly around the world.

Dr van Kerkhove tells of her anger at the failure to deliver vaccines at scale outside high-income countries.

Also in the programme: In New York, a confidential legal agreement is made public a day ahead of a critical hearing in the civil case against the UK's Prince Andrew for alleged sexual assault. Where does the Sudanese Prime Minister's resignation leave the country's hopes for democracy after the coup? And we hear from one of dozens of Muslim women in India who've been targeted by an app claiming that these women were for sale.

(Picture shows a nurse injecting an 84-year-old woman with the fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem, Israel. Credit: EPA/ABIR SULTAN)