Sudan's prime minister resigns after mass protests

Sudan's political crisis deepens after the resignation of Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan's political crisis deepens after the resignation of the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok. Is the country now under military rule? We speak to the UN's special representative.

Also in the programme: The annual rate of inflation in Turkey hits its highest in nearly two decades, fuelled by President Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies; and another pro-democracy publisher in Hong Kong is closing down.

(Photo: Pro-democracy protesters faced another violent crackdown from the military. Credit: Getty Images)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

