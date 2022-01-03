Sudan's political crisis deepens after the resignation of the Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok. Is the country now under military rule? We speak to the UN's special representative.

Also in the programme: The annual rate of inflation in Turkey hits its highest in nearly two decades, fuelled by President Erdogan's unorthodox economic policies; and another pro-democracy publisher in Hong Kong is closing down.

(Photo: Pro-democracy protesters faced another violent crackdown from the military. Credit: Getty Images)