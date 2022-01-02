Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A huge fire has completely destroyed the South African National Assembly - a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson.

The Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, has resigned after weeks of protests against the power of the military.

Also, a political flap in France over the European Union flag.

And, Richard Leakey, the conservationist who helped to explain the African origins of early humans, has died at the age of seventy seven.

(Photo: President Ramaphosa (left) visited parliament to inspect the damage. Credit: Reuters)