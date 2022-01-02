Main content

Schools prepare 2022 return amidst Covid

As many schools prepare to return following the Christmas break how should pupils and teachers protect themselves against Covid-19?

Also in the programme: EU labels nuclear as 'green' energy; and Lebanon's year of hardship.

(Picture: Erin Horn looking in a mirror while taking a Lateral Flow Test as children arrive at Outwood Academy in Woodlands, Doncaster in Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

