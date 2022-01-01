Main content

Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest

The funeral service for South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu has taken place in Cape Town.

The funeral mass for South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu has taken place at the Anglican cathedral in Cape Town.

In his eulogy, the country's president Cyril Ramaphosa described Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who helped end the racist regime in South Africa, as "the spiritual father of our new nation". We'll hear from a priest who came to know Archbishop Tutu over several decades.

Also in the programme: the government of Borno state in Nigeria says it has closed camps housing over a million internally displaced people. And an astonishing story from China: a 37-year-old man who was abducted from his family has found his biological mother again, after drawing a map of his childhood village from memory.

(Picture shows Floral tributes alongside a smiling picture of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Credit: EPA)

