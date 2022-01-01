Main content

South Africa holds state funeral for Desmond Tutu

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has delivered the eulogy for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and peace. Mr Ramaphosa said the anti-apartheid campaigner's influence had been felt not only in South Africa but around the world.

Canada says it will take in more than two-hundred Afghan female judges and their families who have fled from the Taliban. We hear from one of them.

And former armed forces chiefs and other prominent Indians have written to their Prime Minister, accusing Hindu fundamentalists of dangerous hate speech and violence.

(Photo credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

WHO: 2022 could be year pandemic ends

Next

Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.