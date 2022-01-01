The South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has delivered the eulogy for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as a crusader in the struggle for freedom, justice, equality and peace. Mr Ramaphosa said the anti-apartheid campaigner's influence had been felt not only in South Africa but around the world.

Canada says it will take in more than two-hundred Afghan female judges and their families who have fled from the Taliban. We hear from one of them.

And former armed forces chiefs and other prominent Indians have written to their Prime Minister, accusing Hindu fundamentalists of dangerous hate speech and violence.

(Photo credit: Reuters)