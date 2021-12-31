The head of the WHO is optimistic that 2022 will see the coronavirus pandemic defeated

The head of the World Health Organisation says he’s optimistic that 2022 will see the coronavirus pandemic defeated, but only if countries work together. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world now has many more tools to prevent and treat Covid-19.

Also in the programme: Tunisian authorities have arrested a senior member of Ennahdha, the country's largest party represented in the currently suspended parliament; and the Governor of the US state of Colorado says President Biden has declared a disaster after grassfires destroyed entire neighbourhoods in the towns of Superior and Louisville.

(Photo: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), attends a press conference about COVID-19 and WHO's global health priorities in 2022, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 December 2021. Credit: EPA/Salvatore di Nolfi)