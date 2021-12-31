Main content

Omicron variant has peaked in South Africa, doctors say

Authorities say cases have dropped nearly 30% in a week

As the head of the World Health Organization sounded an optimistic note about beating the pandemic in 2022, South African authorities say they believe the country has passed the peak of its fourth coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant. Data from South Africa’s health department showed a 29.7% weekly decrease in new cases detected in the week ending the 25th of December. Hospital admissions have also declined in eight of South Africa’s nine provinces.

Also in the programme: At least four people have been shot dead in Sudan during the last crackdown on nationwide protests against military rule; and Germany shut downs today three of its nuclear power plants in a bid to curb climate change.

(Photo: A student at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, South Africa. Credit: Reuters).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Protesters in Sudan demand the military relinquish power

Next

31/12/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.