Protesters in Sudan demand the military relinquish power

Health workers in Sudan say at least four people have been killed by the security forces today during protests against October's coup.

Health workers in Sudan say at least four people have been killed by the security forces during protests against October's coup. We hear from a former minister who has become an outspoken critic of the military.

Also in the programme: The former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gives us his account of his decision to flee Afghanistan when the Taliban took over; and temperature extremes in the American state of Alaska.

(Photo: Protesters opposed to military rule march in Khartoum North, Sudan. Credit: This photo is a screen grab obtained from a social media video. Resistance Committees Atbara via Reuters.)

