Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of helping Jeffrey Epstein abuse girls

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British former socialite, has been convicted of trafficking under-age girls for sexual abuse by the late US financier, Jeffrey Epstein. A jury in New York found the 60 year old guilty on 5 out of 6 charges connected with facilitating the abuse.

We hear a defence from the former Afghan President, Ashraf Ghani of his decision to flee Afganistan when the Taliban took over. And we get a reaction from a Kabul resident.

And as Covid figures continue to rise, we hear the reflections of three writers: their working and personal and professional lives under Covid.

(Photo: Maxwell argued she was unaware of Epstein's abuse. Credit: US State Department of Justice)

