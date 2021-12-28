Main content

Russian court orders human rights group to close

International Memorial, Russia’s oldest human rights group, is ordered to close

Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered Russia’s oldest human rights group, International Memorial, to close. Memorial was founded in 1989. In court, the prosecutor called Memorial a “public threat”.

Also in the programme: an Egyptian mummy is digitally unwrapped; and an environmental court decision in South Africa.

(Photo: Russian policemen detain a supporter of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society "Memorial" (International Memorial) outside the Russian Supreme Court. CREDIT: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

28/12/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

29/12/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.