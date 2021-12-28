International Memorial, Russia’s oldest human rights group, is ordered to close

Russia’s Supreme Court has ordered Russia’s oldest human rights group, International Memorial, to close. Memorial was founded in 1989. In court, the prosecutor called Memorial a “public threat”.

Also in the programme: an Egyptian mummy is digitally unwrapped; and an environmental court decision in South Africa.

(Photo: Russian policemen detain a supporter of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society "Memorial" (International Memorial) outside the Russian Supreme Court. CREDIT: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV)