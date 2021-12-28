Main content

Russian human rights group ordered to close

Russia's Supreme Court says Memorial violated a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents. The organisation was originally set up to investigate abuses during Joseph Stalin’s time in power.

Also in the programme: US health officials halve the recommended isolation time for those with asymptomatic Covid-19 infections; China says Elon Musk’s satellites came close to colliding with its space station; and COP26 President Alok Sharma reflects on 2021’s climate successes and failures.

(Photo: Russian police detain a supporter of Memorial outside the country’s Supreme Court during a hearing in Moscow on December 28, 2021 – Credit: EPA / YURI KOCHETKOV)

