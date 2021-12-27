Israel conducts first major study into efficacy of second Covid booster

A hospital in Israel is holding the first major study into the use of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The clinical trial is being held at Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv. Israel was one of the first countries to launch a booster programme.

Also in the programme: the death of naturalist E O Wilson; and Poland’s President vetoes a controversial media bill.

(Photo: A nurse prepares a fourth dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as part of a trial in Israel. CREDIT: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)