Devastating floods in northeastern Brazil

Two dams have collapsed amid relentless rainfall in Bahia State

Two dams have collapsed amid relentless rainfall in Bahia State. We speak to Brazil-based journalist Sam Cowie. Also in the programme, the growing economic costs of extreme weather events caused by climate change: a new report from the charity Christian Aid.

Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover: we discuss the changes with two Afghans who have left their homeland. And could monoclonal drugs help people who are immunocompromised deal with Covid? We hear from a doctor taking the drugs, and a medical researcher.

(Photo: Flooding caused by overflowing rivers in Bahia. Credit: REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto)

