The anti-apartheid champion has died at the age of 90.

Global leaders past and present have been paying tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose voice helped end apartheid in South Africa. He was 90 years old.

Also in the programme: Israel approves a plan to double the population of the Golan heights; and The Taliban says Afghan women need to be accompanied by a man to travel.

(Picture: Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo)