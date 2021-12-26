Main content

Anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu dies

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel laureate who helped end apartheid, has died.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90. In 1986, Tutu became the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, which he used to great effect to help tear down apartheid. The current holder of that archbishopric, Thabo Makgoba, remembers his friend on Newshour.

Also on the programme: Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a member of The Elders, which was set up by Nelson Mandela. The Elders Chair and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, recalls working beside him, recounting his commitment for causes from Palestinian rights to ending child marriage.

And, Desmond Tutu’s international campaign against apartheid opened the way for the ANC - the African National Congress - to come to power. We speak to a former ANC cabinet member.

(Photo: Archbishop Desmond Tutu makes a point as he addresses a meeting March 16, 2001 to raise awareness for World Tuberculosis Day. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

25/12/2021 21:06 GMT

Next

26/12/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.