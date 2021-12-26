Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90. In 1986, Tutu became the first black Archbishop of Cape Town, which he used to great effect to help tear down apartheid. The current holder of that archbishopric, Thabo Makgoba, remembers his friend on Newshour.

Also on the programme: Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a member of The Elders, which was set up by Nelson Mandela. The Elders Chair and former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, recalls working beside him, recounting his commitment for causes from Palestinian rights to ending child marriage.

And, Desmond Tutu’s international campaign against apartheid opened the way for the ANC - the African National Congress - to come to power. We speak to a former ANC cabinet member.

(Photo: Archbishop Desmond Tutu makes a point as he addresses a meeting March 16, 2001 to raise awareness for World Tuberculosis Day. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo)