Main content

World's most powerful telescope launched into orbit

The James Webb Space Telescope opens a new era in space exploration.

The world's most powerful telescope has been blasted off into space by a European Ariane Rocket from French Guiana. With its huge gold-plated mirror, the James Webb Space Telescope aims to see deeper into space than ever before, to picture the very first stars. We speak to Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's head of science.

Also in the programme: How climate change is driving reindeer from their feeding grounds; and our correspondents look back at some of this year's biggest stories.

(Image: Lift-off of an Ariane 5 rocket carrying NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: Epa/JM Guillon/Esa handout)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

24/12/2021 21:06 GMT

Next

25/12/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.