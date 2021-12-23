Main content
President Putin warns against NATO expansion in annual news conference
We look for clues in Putin's comments about his intentions towards Ukraine.
President Putin talked for four hours - but did he reveal anything about Russia's intentions towards Ukraine? We discuss his comments with former NATO secretary general Jan de Hoop Scheffer.
Also in the programme: US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on what we know so far about the Omicron variant; and remembering Joan Didion, the American writer who has died, aged 87.
(Photo: Russian President Putin attends a news conference in Moscow. Credit: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS)
