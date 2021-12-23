Main content

President Putin warns against NATO expansion in annual news conference

We look for clues in Putin's comments about his intentions towards Ukraine.

President Putin talked for four hours - but did he reveal anything about Russia's intentions towards Ukraine? We discuss his comments with former NATO secretary general Jan de Hoop Scheffer.

Also in the programme: US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on what we know so far about the Omicron variant; and remembering Joan Didion, the American writer who has died, aged 87.

(Photo: Russian President Putin attends a news conference in Moscow. Credit: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

23/12/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

24/12/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.