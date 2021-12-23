The top infectious diseases expert in the United States has warned Americans against attending large gatherings because of surging Covid cases.

Also in the programme: Belgium to shut down remaining nuclear plants; and Handel's Messiah back live on stage.

(Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the media"s questions on the Omicron variant in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2021. Credit: EPA)