Main content

US top Covid advisor expresses concern over Omicron

The top infectious diseases expert in the United States has warned Americans against attending large gatherings because of surging Covid cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the United States has warned Americans against attending large gatherings because of surging Covid cases.

Also in the programme: Belgium to shut down remaining nuclear plants; and Handel's Messiah back live on stage.

(Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci answers the media"s questions on the Omicron variant in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2021. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

WHO warns: you can't boost your way out of the pandemic

Next

23/12/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.