The head of the WHO says no country can rely on booster shots to get out of the Covid pandemic. We get an assessment from the organisation's special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro.

Also in the programme: a well-known statue which commemorates the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989 has been removed from a university campus in Hong Kong; and Libyan presidential elections originally scheduled to take place on 24 December have been postponed.

(Photo: Shoppers pass a poster urging people to get a booster shot against Covid-19 in Bristol, England. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)