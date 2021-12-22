Main content

Scientists in South Africa assess how dangerous Omicron is

Early data suggests hospital stays are shorter than in previous waves

A new study from South Africa backs up the theory that the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is milder than the Delta variant. Early data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases suggest patients admitted in this current wave are having shorter stays and, even though case numbers are higher, hospitalisations are lower.

Also on the programme: Thirteen million people living in the north-eastern Chinese city of Xi'an are under a renewed lockdown due to a new Covid-19 outbreak; the UN's World Food Programme in Yemen says it will reduce the amount of aid it gives people there because of reduced funds; and why Zimbabwe's fragile economic prospects may be harmed further by the growing demand for foreign currencies.

(Photo: A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in South Africa Credit: Reuters)

