What does it mean that rebel Ethiopian forces are withdrawing to the province of Tigray? Could an end to the war be within grasp? We speak to the Tigrayan military commander Tsadkan Gebretensae.

Also in the programme: A New York intensive care doctor gives us his view as Omicron coronavirus cases surge; and how it felt to come face to face with Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.

(Photo: A woman stands in line to receive food donations at the Tsehaye Primary School, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia. Credit: Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo)