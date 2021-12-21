Main content

Tigrayan commander: Withdrawal 'to give peace a chance'

What does it mean that rebel Ethiopian forces are withdrawing to the province of Tigray? Could an end to the war be within grasp?

What does it mean that rebel Ethiopian forces are withdrawing to the province of Tigray? Could an end to the war be within grasp? We speak to the Tigrayan military commander Tsadkan Gebretensae.

Also in the programme: A New York intensive care doctor gives us his view as Omicron coronavirus cases surge; and how it felt to come face to face with Super Typhoon Rai in the Philippines.

(Photo: A woman stands in line to receive food donations at the Tsehaye Primary School, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia. Credit: Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

21/12/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

22/12/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.