Omicron: Scientists probe variant link with untreated HIV

Scientists are investigating whether new Covid-19 variants could be linked to mutations taking place inside infected people with other autoimmune conditions.

South African scientists - hailed for their discovery of Omicron - are investigating the "highly plausible hypothesis" that the emergence of new Covid-19 variants could be linked, in some cases, to mutations taking place inside infected people whose immune systems have already been weakened by other factors, including, though not limited to, untreated HIV.

Also in the programme: an update on the death toll and devastation caused by a powerful typhoon that struck the southeastern Philippines five days ago from our correspondent; and scientists say they've discovered what's believed to be the largest ever fossil of a giant millipede in the north-east of England.

(Picture shows an illustration of the Omicron variant. Credit: Getty Images)

