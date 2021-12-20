Main content

Chile elects youngest ever president

The leftist Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential election after a polarised campaign.

The leftist Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential election to become the country's youngest ever leader. In what was expected to be a tight race, the 35-year-old former student protest leader defeated his far-right rival José Antonio Kast by 10 points. Mr Boric told supporters he would look after democracy, promising curbs on Chile's neoliberal economic model.

Also in the programme: A BBC investigation in Myanmar has gathered extensive evidence that soldiers tortured and killed dozens of men in an opposition stronghold; and Tigrayan rebels who just weeks ago were threatening the Ethiopian capital have withdrawn to the borders of their region.

(Image: President-elect Gabriel Boric is seen before his victory speech to supporters. Credit: EPA/Elvis Gonzalez)

