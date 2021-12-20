As the Omicron variant of Covid 19 spreads rapidly through Europe, with tough new measures imposed in some countries, how can governments stop a surge in infections?

As the Omicron variant of Covid 19 spreads rapidly through Europe, with tough new measures imposed in some countries, we ask what options governments have. The WHO has warned that the variant is present in 89 countries in the world, with cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days. But it does appear to be sweeping across Europe in particular.

Switzerland has become the latest country to introduce new restrictions, including a mandatory work from home order. France, Germany, Austria and Cyprus have tightened travel restrictions. The UK is considering what more it can do beyond advising people to work from home and be sensible about socialising.

Also in the programme, we hear about the challenges ahead for Chile's new President, the youngest in the country's history, 35-year-old Gabriel Boric, and the big impact he has already made and a BBC investigation uncovers evidence of mass killings by the military in Myanmar.

(Picture shows syringes with needles in front of the words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2")