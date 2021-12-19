Main content

Polls close in Chile presidential election

Polls close in Chile's presidential elections in tight race between right and left.

Polls closed on Sunday in Chile's presidential elections between polar opposite right and left candidates.

Also in the programme: Renzo Piano pays tribute to architect Richard Rogers; and US Senator Manchin says 'no' to Build Back Better.

(Picture: a person casts a ballot during the presidential election, at a polling station in Santiago, Chile. Credit: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza)

Hong Kong goes to the polls

20/12/2021 14:06 GMT

