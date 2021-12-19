Main content

Hong Kong goes to the polls

There's been a low turnout so far in HK's election with only Beijing approved candidates.

There's been a low turnout in the first elections in Hong Kong since Beijing increased its control over the territory. We hear from our reporter there and a pro democracy opposition activist.

Also on the programme, more turmoil for UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as his Brexit minister resigns; and we hear a tribute for one of the world's most influential architects, Richard Rogers, who has died, from his friend Renzo Piano.

(Photo: Hong Kong voter; Credit: BBC)

