Hong Kong goes to the polls
There's been a low turnout so far in HK's election with only Beijing approved candidates.
There's been a low turnout in the first elections in Hong Kong since Beijing increased its control over the territory. We hear from our reporter there and a pro democracy opposition activist.
Also on the programme, more turmoil for UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as his Brexit minister resigns; and we hear a tribute for one of the world's most influential architects, Richard Rogers, who has died, from his friend Renzo Piano.
