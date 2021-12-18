Main content

Netherlands announces strict lockdown

The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has announced a stringent Christmas lockdown to begin on Sunday.

Also in the programme: how porn rewires the brain; and a controversial investigation into Angolan massacres.

(Picture: Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks in The Hague, the Netherlands. Credit: EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT)

World Health Organisation says Omicron has now spread to 89 countries

19/12/2021 13:06 GMT

