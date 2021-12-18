Main content
Netherlands announces strict lockdown
The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, has announced a stringent Christmas lockdown to begin on Sunday.
Also in the programme: how porn rewires the brain; and a controversial investigation into Angolan massacres.
(Picture: Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks in The Hague, the Netherlands. Credit: EPA/ROBIN UTRECHT)
