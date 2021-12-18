Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain and the WHO says it's taking only three days for cases to double.

Also on the programme; more than 30 people have been killed by super typhoon Rai in the Philippines. And we hear about the effect climate change is having on the islands of Scotland.

(Picture: Ambulances dealing with the Covid epidemic in London. Credit: Getty)