World Health Organisation says Omicron has now spread to 89 countries

Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta strain and the WHO says it's taking only three days for cases to double.

Also on the programme; more than 30 people have been killed by super typhoon Rai in the Philippines. And we hear about the effect climate change is having on the islands of Scotland.

(Picture: Ambulances dealing with the Covid epidemic in London. Credit: Getty)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

