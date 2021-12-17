US says it is prepared for dialogue with Russia, after Moscow presented a list of security demands.

The United States says it is prepared for dialogue with Russia, after Moscow presented a list of demands for what it calls security guarantees from the US and NATO. Russia’s proposals include abandoning any NATO military activities in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. We hear from a Russian analyst and get a response from a former Lithuanian minister.

Also on the programme; as the UN accuses all sides in Ethiopia's civil war of serious human rights abuses, Europe's envoy to the region tell us the warring factions must now pull back; and killer robots - why can't countries agree on an international treaty regulating their use?

Photo: A Ukrainian service member on the front line in the government-held town of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine Credit: REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko