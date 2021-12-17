The UN Human Rights Council is to decide on an EU proposal to appoint a team to investigate violations in Ethiopia. Addis Ababa dismissed the move as “politically motivated”.

The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting on Ethiopia to discuss an EU proposal to appoint an international team to investigate human rights violations that rights groups say may amount to war crimes. Ethiopia has dismissed the move as "politically motivated". We speak to the EU Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa.

Also on the programme: Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffers a crushing defeat in a by-election; and President Biden warns of a winter of "illness and death" for unvaccinated Americans amid a surge in cases linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant.