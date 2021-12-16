Main content
Economic crisis in Turkey
The Turkish minimum wage is increased by 50%, but will spiralling inflation simply cancel it out?
Also on the programme; the UK Health Security Agency has said today that the R value for the Omicron variant is between three and five. Even a fraction above one is considered extremely bad. And the President of Tunisia suspends parliament for another year.
(Picture: People wait to exchange money at a currency exchange in Istanbul Credit: Reuters / Senkaya)
