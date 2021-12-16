Main content

Turkey cuts rates despite spiralling inflation

Turkey has cut interest rates for the fourth time in as many months, despite spiralling inflation and a currency crisis.

Turkey has cut its interest rate for the fourth time in as many months. Its central bank cut its main interest rate by 1%, from 15% to 14%, amid pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for rates to be cut to stimulate the economy.

The move has sent its currency tumbling to new lows, with many people feeling the impact of inflation when buying essential items.

Also in the programme: South Korea has become the latest country to re-impose coronavirus restrictions in response to a surge of infections, five children have died after a bouncy castle was blown into the air in Australia and we hear more about the album of Australian birdsong that's outselling Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé.

(Picture shows the hands of a man counting Turkish banknotes. Credit: Getty Images)

